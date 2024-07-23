An ancient custom to place two fish in a sixth century “healing” well in Gwynedd has been revived.
The well of Saint Peris at Nant Peris has drawn people seeking miraculous cures for their ailments for centuries, and for generations a story was handed down that two fish should be placed in the water. If the fish showed themselves when the participant took some water to drink or whilst bathing in the well – a cure was guaranteed. However, if the fish remained hidden – then the waters would have no effect.
To keep the custom alive the current residents at Tyn y Ffynnon, Reverend Allan Wilcox and Professor Emerita Helen Wilcox, recently had two trout caught in a local stream placed into the well.
Rev Wilcox, who has been ministering at St Peris’ church said: “We had been meaning to put two fish into the well ever since we came here, 18 years ago and now as we are leaving soon we thought we must do it before we go.
“We had a fisherman bring two trout, caught locally, and put into the well.
“We recently held a family service, and some of the children attempted to lure the fish into sight with some fish food, but sadly without success.
“But the fish had only been in there a few days – so they were probably shy, hiding under the rocks and weeds.
“We are not saying that we believe in the miraculous qualities as such, but it is a well that has been seen as a sacred place in itself since long before Christianity came here.
“Since the two fish are part of a long local tradition – we just wanted keep that tradition going and the local story alive.
“We never saw the previous fish that were put in long before we came – apparently there was only one for a long time – although there was a certain rumour that the last one had been caught and eaten by one of the boys in the village.”
The Nant Peris well also features in ‘Britain’s Holiest Places’ by Nick Mayhew Smith.