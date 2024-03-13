RSPCA Ceredigion is calling for 'a better world for every animal' in its 200th-anniversary appeal.
The UK-wide charity is celebrating its 200th year in 2024 by aiming to recruit one million people to join their movement to improve animals’ lives.
The Ceredigion branch is run by volunteers, operating an animal welfare helpline, rehoming programme as well as subsidised neutering and a Trap, Neuter and Return programme.
The branch is calling for support for its 2024 fundraiser as animals ‘face bigger challenges than ever’.
Each branch is funded independently and relies on local public support, helping animals who become victims of the cost of living crisis, climate change, and factory farming.
Dermot Murphy, RSPCA Inspectorate Commissioner said: “For almost two centuries, the RSPCA has been changing minds, laws, industries and lives to create a better world for animals and people alike. We have come a long way in 200 years but there is still so much more to do.
“Animals are now facing bigger challenges than ever as a result of factory farming, climate change, war, and a cost of living crisis. In our 200th year, we want to inspire one million people to join our movement to improve animals' lives.
“We are incredibly proud of our network of branches across England and Wales and their dedication to animal welfare in their communities. We hope this campaign and their individual fundraisers will ensure they are able to continue to help more animals across their regions.”
RSPCA Ceredigion’s rehoming contact Jane Davies said: “Here in Ceredigion, we run a helpline for animal welfare, offering assistance to animal/pet owners needing help with vet bills.
“We promote neutering and are involved with the £5 cat neutering scheme offered in Wales and a subsidised dog neutering scheme together with Priory vets and Downes vets in Aberystwyth.
“We also find homes for domestic and farm cats and offer help through a Trap Neuter & Return programme.”
The RSPCA’s #EveryoneForEveryAnimal campaign aims to create a better world for every animal, as animals face bigger challenges than ever.
To support RSPCA Ceredigion’s special appeal for #EveryoneForEveryAnimal running throughout March, go to https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/rspca-ceredigion-223675 .