As part of the application NRS plans the demolition, infilling, and capping of the Trawsfynydd Ponds Complex, but NFLA said it “remained fearful” over the potential for “low level radioactive contamination at Trawsfynydd Lake”, said the four week consultation – which ended on 6 August – did not give people enough time to respond, was unhappy that a fee had been charged for some documents and noted delays.