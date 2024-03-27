“I am also struck even more by the work of Christians in our churches and chapels who share a radical faith which is rich and vibrant. This kind of faith is inspired by a personal experience of the Risen Jesus and takes its cue from the way Jesus touched the lives of others. I think of Pam who visits in her local care home and spends time talking and listening to residents about the things important to them or Frank who volunteers to open his local church so that people can come in and pray there. When we consider the real challenges we face across the world whether climate change, food security, wars or the instability of governments, it is easy to forget how profound the personal and individual touch can be.