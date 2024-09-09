“HAL’s chairperson has alluded to the centre being in financial difficulty since becoming a community venture, hence why the community councils continued their support beyond the initial five year agreement, but regrettably due to a dramatic decline in sales income, the café and climbing wall closed further (critical income streams) adding to the decline in sales, the operating costs were far greater than their income streams and long term business viability no longer perceptible (as evidenced from provided accounting records) and therefore excluded from the individual community councils’ annual budgets for 2024/25.