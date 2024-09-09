Community councils have hit back at claims they are to to blame for the closure of Harlech Leisure Centre (HAL).
A statement to the ‘Cambrian News’ states several members of community councils in the Ardudwy area are disappointed with information released in HAL’s statement when the centre’s imminent closure was announced in July.
The community council statement states they are particularly disappointed with what they claim is HAL’s “misleading claim that our community councils are ultimately responsible for the closure of the centre”.
The statement reads: “We as community councillors would like to provide clarification following a statement released by HAL regarding their closure. Several members of the Community Councils in the Ardudwy area were disappointed with the information released in the statement, in particular their misleading claim that our community councils are ultimately responsible for the closure of the centre.
“The community councils in the Ardudwy area that have ceased financial support to HAL provided ongoing support since 2015 amounting to £194,772 up until March 2024. During this time, council members supported the board and staff members at HAL, providing valuable information on solar panels and heat recovery systems, suggestions on increasing sales and the re-introduction of a membership business model to provide regular recurring income, all of which would provide greater cash flow and the latter business growth, customer loyalty and certainty.
“Sufficient notice was provided to the board that funding would not continue in 2024/25 and discussions regarding future funding discussed throughout the 12 months prior to the withdrawal of the precept.
“HAL’s chairperson has alluded to the centre being in financial difficulty since becoming a community venture, hence why the community councils continued their support beyond the initial five year agreement, but regrettably due to a dramatic decline in sales income, the café and climbing wall closed further (critical income streams) adding to the decline in sales, the operating costs were far greater than their income streams and long term business viability no longer perceptible (as evidenced from provided accounting records) and therefore excluded from the individual community councils’ annual budgets for 2024/25.
“As community councils we have a fiduciary duty handling public funds and a responsibility to ensure that we are accountable, objective, impartial and achieve value for money.
“This difficult decision comes after careful consideration of multiple factors, all of which have made it untenable to continue our support.
“One of the primary reasons of this decision is the ongoing financial challenges that our community faces.
“Over the past few years, the council has experienced significant budget cuts (including future budgets) and increased demands on essential services.
“Despite our best efforts to allocate resources effectively, the costs associated with the swimming pool have become unsustainable.
“Continuing to fund the pool would require diverting resources from our community services, which would not be in the best interest for our own communities.”
When they announced the centre’s closure, HAL’s board said: “We were given two months’ notice about the reduction in funding of around £30,000 a year.”