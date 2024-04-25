A charity walking event organised by the Rotary Club of Bala & Penllyn, will take place on Saturday, 11 May.
The Bala Challenge is open to groups and individual walkers who are invited to raise funds for their own chosen charity through sponsorship.
The walk starts at Bala & Penllyn Leisure Centre between 8am and 10.30am and the route is through woods, over farmland, moorland and hillside following waymarked and recognised paths.
Three different walks provide for all levels of walking experience and ability: an eight mile walk to Llanuwchllyn (with the option of return by narrow gauge heritage railway), a 14 mile circuit of Llyn Tegid returning to Bala on foot and a 20 mile ‘Challenge’ which includes a section of the Aran mountain ridge.
Further details and application/sponsorship forms are available on the website, balarotary.org