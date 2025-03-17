Answers are being sought over a “lack of progress” in help for Arfon residents impacted by the Arbed home insulation scandal.
The Welsh Government-funded initiative involved installing external wall insulation in four Arfon communities. It hit the headlines when it was said including damp and mould had arisen.
MS Siân Gwenllian said since 2017 residents have reported problems such as cracks, peeling, and water damage and many had been unable to claim repairs.
She urged Welsh Government to intervene leading to an agreement in March 2024 to assess affected properties through Pennington Choices, but in January people had not received any further information since assessments were conducted last year.
The MS requested an update and confirmation of when people will receive assessment results and details of the next steps but is awaiting a response.
During a debate in the Senedd on 4 March, MS Gwenllian raised the matter with Social Justice Secretary Jane Hutt, saying: “May I ask you to discuss with the Secretary for Housing and Local Government the need for her to answer my recent letters to her asking about remedial work to homes in four communities in my area involved in the Arbed scheme?
“I did send a letter at the end of January. This was the latest in a long series of correspondence that goes back over eight years trying to seek fairness for over 50 families who put their faith in this Welsh Government scheme.
“But despite a number of pledges, a number of reports and a number of surveys, residents are still awaiting good news, and you can hear the frustration in my voice too about the lack of progress.”
Ms Hutt said she would “raise expectations for response about the remedial work that needs to be carried out in terms of the response to the Arbed scheme.”