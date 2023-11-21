Penparcau's Friday Art Group has donated £300 - money raised during a charity art sale - to Dosbarth Pili Pala at Ysgl Llwyn yr Eos.
The charity art sale at Neuadd Goffa on 3 and 4 November raised a total of £600 through the sale of paintings and cards as well as the generosity of those who visited and donated.
The funds were split equally between HAHAV and Dosbarth Pili Pala, the latter receiving a cheque from group representative Janneke Evans last week.
Laura Mayos, Dosbarth Pili Pala class teacher, said: “We were delighted to receive the £300 from the Friday Art Group. It will be put to good use!
"Dosbarth Pili Pala at Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos is a PMLD (Profound and Multiple Learning Difficulties) resource base where we care for children aged three to 11 within a mainstream school.
"We at Dosbarth Pili Pala are aiming to fundraise in order to create a sensory garden, a greater learning space for physiotherapy needs and to provide the children with exciting and motivating outdoor equipment to enhance their experiences within the resource base.”
