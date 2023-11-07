Penparcau's Friday Art Group would like to thank everybody who braved the miserable weather to support their charity art sale at Neuadd Goffa on Friday and Saturday, 3 and 4 November.
Thanks to their generosity of those who visited, by buying paintings and cards and giving donations, they raised £600.
This will be shared equally between Dosbarth Pili Pala and HAHAV, two local charities.
Dosbarth Pili Pala provides special education and support for children with profound and multiple learning difficulties and HAHAV is a volunteer-led charity that provides support for people living with incurable or life-limiting illnesses and bereaved people across Ceredigion.
If you are interested in joining the group, they meet at Neuadd Goffa Penparcau every Friday from 10am until 12pm. Alternatively, contact Steph on 07773 460252 for more details.
