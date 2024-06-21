Aberdyfi Art Society host artist Philip Huckin early next month.
Philip will do a pen and wash demonstration on Tuesday, 2 July, at Neuadd Dyfi Aberdyfi from 10am-3pm. This demonstration is open to both members and non members.
Philip studied art at Aberystwyth University. He is interested in Ceredigion landscape and has produced three books to promote the landscape through its archaeology, history and legends. His work is in the National Library of Wales and MOMA in Machynlleth, and he has works in British and International collections.