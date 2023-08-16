An auction is to be held this Friday to raise money for next year's Royal Welsh Show with Ceredigion being the sponsor county.
The last time Ceredigion was the sponsor county of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society was in 2010 (Sioe’r Cardis 2010) and to mark the occasion, famous artist Aneurin Jones, created a piece of art for the event.
Prints of the painting were sold to raise funds for the feature county and deemed a huge success.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Meirion Jones, has creating a painting for Sioe’r Cardis 2024.
Meirion Jones is a highly recognised artist, born in West Wales.
Much of Meirion’s work is inspired by Wales, both rural scenes and the beautiful West Wales coastline. The piece of Art Meirion has created for Sioe’r Cardis 2024 depict a scene from the popular Barley Saturday Show and Parade.
The Original Painting and Prints will be sold to raise funds for Sioe’r Cardis 2024 (Ceredigion 2024: Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Feature County)
& Wales Air Ambulance.
The Original Painting and a handful of prints will be sold in a Live Auction at a Speed Shears Evening in Trefaes Fawr Farm, Beulah, Cardigan this Friday, 18 August from 6pm.
The event promises to be a fun packed charity evening, attracting crowds throughout Wales.
The Speed shears prize money is an impressive £1,500 with Juniors, Intermediate, Senior, Open, Veteran, Teams and even surprise Celebrity heats.
The evening is expecting around 100 shearers.