Nuno Teles, Managing Director at Diageo GB, said: “I am so proud that ‘Smashed’ has reached its twentieth year in Great Britain. This really is a testament to the incredible impact of the programme worldwide, consistently delivering a fantastic learning experience for young people with a proven significant increase in understanding of the dangers of underage drinking. At Diageo, we are deeply committed to tackling underage drinking and we hope that the students we are visiting across North Wales will not only gain valuable insights from the performances, but also leave better informed and prepared to make responsible choices about alcohol.”