An award-winning alcohol awareness theatre production returns to Gwynedd this week as part of its biggest tour of the UK to date.
‘Smashed’ will visit St Gerard’s School in Bangor tomorrow, Tuesday 8 October, and Ysgol Godrer Berwyn in Bala on Thursday, 10 October.
The production helps secondary-school children understand the facts, causes and consequences of underage drinking by combining theatre with interactive workshops.
Now in its 20th year, ‘Smashed’, an international educational theatre production by Collingwood Learning and supported by Diageo, has delivered educational performances to students in 38 countries around the world. By delivering a combination of live theatre performances, interactive workshops and digital experiences, the project educates young people about the dangers of alcohol use. Combining drama with interactive workshops, Smashed uses professional actors to present a 25-minute performance followed by a 35-minute workshop where participants reflect on the themes and answer questions about the choices made by the characters.
Nuno Teles, Managing Director at Diageo GB, said: “I am so proud that ‘Smashed’ has reached its twentieth year in Great Britain. This really is a testament to the incredible impact of the programme worldwide, consistently delivering a fantastic learning experience for young people with a proven significant increase in understanding of the dangers of underage drinking. At Diageo, we are deeply committed to tackling underage drinking and we hope that the students we are visiting across North Wales will not only gain valuable insights from the performances, but also leave better informed and prepared to make responsible choices about alcohol.”
Chris Simes, Managing Director at Collingwood Learning, added: “We are excited to return to North Wales with Smashed Live in Autumn 2024. Despite the progress made in reducing underage drinking across Great Britain, it remains crucial to continue reinforcing our message, and our team is eager to engage young people across North Wales about the ongoing health and social risks of drinking underage.”
Diageo is committed to promoting moderation and tackling alcohol harm across the UK. It has supported Smashed since it began in 2005, and the programme, developed in consultation with young people and recognised for its educational impact, has a proven positive impact, with the latest UK evaluation report indicating that after attending a Smashed session:
• 83 % of students stated they had ‘some’ or ‘lots’ of knowledge about the risks of drinking alcohol underage.
• 89 % of students stated that they feel equipped to make the right choices about drinking alcohol.
• 87 % of students stated that if they or someone they knew were having problems with alcohol, they would know where to get help.
• 73 % of students stated that they were less likely to drink alcohol underage following the Smashed performance.
With a goal to educate 10 million young people by 2030, the programme expanded in 2021 with Smashed Online, which uses filmed clips, interactive tools, and assessments that can be completed in schools or from home.
For more information on the Smashed programme and its upcoming tour, please visit: https://www.smashedproject.org/
Schools not reached by the live tour also can take part in Smashed Online. To find out more, please visit: https://online.smashedproject.org/gb/