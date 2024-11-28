MP Liz Saville Roberts met with Welsh and Law A-level students at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, Dolgellau to discuss her work as Member of Parliament for Dwyfor-Meirionnydd.
She also gave tips on how to successfully write a speech and express opinions.
Ms Saville Roberts, a former Welsh language education lead for the college, presented information on assisted dying, a serious issue to be discussed at Westminster, and the students were introduced to both sides of the debate.
She gave students suggestions to ensure their work meets the required criteria. Second-year students were given ideas on what to include in an address, while first years received guidance on how to express opinions effectively in their coursework.
Second-year Welsh course student Alaw Roberts said: “The session was extremely interesting. The advice from Liz Saville Roberts and the presentation on expressing opinions were important in making sure we know how to go about writing a speech.”
Ms Saville Roberts said: “It was good to meet with Law and Welsh A-level students at Coleg Meirion Dwyfor, Dolgellau last week.
“We discussed issues relevant to their studies, including the Assisted Dying Bill. It was insightful to get their views on a matter of such importance.
“We also discussed what Members of Parliament do and how to present an argument effectively.
“As former Welsh language education lead for Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, it was great to be back in the classroom listening and talking to students about the issues that matter to them and how best to apply what they learnt to their coursework and studies. I wish the students well with their work.”
The students greatly appreciated Liz Saville Roberts' visit and all learnt something new about the work of members of parliament. They wished her well in the parliamentary vote on assisted dying and hope she will come back again soon.