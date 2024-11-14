Residents and business owners in Bala have come together to officially celebrate the town railway’s extension getting the go-ahead.
Permission for The Bala Lake Railway extension was granted in September.
Bala Lake Railway Trust Chairman, Julian Birley, said of the gathering that “it is unprecedented for a heritage railway to have such massive support from the local community. We are all extremely grateful for that support.
“Until now everything has been speculative. From here on every penny raised go towards the extension definitely being built.”