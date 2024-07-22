Bala Fire Station has welcomed two new firefighters from the area.
Owain Rowlands and Liam Owen join the station.
Owain, from Bala, has recently moved back to the area.
His primary employment is a lifeguard at the leisure centre.
He was inspired by his father, Mark, to join the Fire and Rescue Service, and will work alongside him at Bala Fire Station.
He has already started his first training course and will complete further training in Breathing Apparatus, RTC and Water Safety to become a competent firefighter.
Whilst training he will respond to incidents alongside the crew.
Liam from Bala also works primarily as a lifeguard.
He was inspired by his friends to join the Fire and Rescue Service.
His grandfather, Dei Wills, used to be a firefighter at Bala Station so he too follows in his family’s footsteps.
Like Owain, he has already started his first training course and will also complete further training in Breathing Apparatus, RTC and Water Safety to become a competent firefighter.
Alongside Owain and the rest of the crew, he will respond to incidents whilst training.
If you'd like a new challenge, serve your community and learn lots of new skills, get in touch with the fire service.