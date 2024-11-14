Bala Rugby Club’s bid to sell booze has been given the green light, despite anti-social behaviour fears.
Parking and traffic issues were also raised when the club applied for a premises licence.
They requested permission to sell alcohol during games at throughout the rugby season (September-May).
Fourteen objections from the public were received, with observations “that allowing the club to sell alcohol will create anti-social behaviour in the area”.
Comments also referred to “disruption due to vehicles coming and going around the clock with customers coming and going from the club”.
Objectors also stated “parking problems already exist when activities are held at the club,” and there is “concern this problem will increase if people stay there later.”
The club is also near Llyn Tegid and a proposed railway line and there were some safety concerns if people walk home intoxicated.
North Wales Police had no objections, noting the club previously sold alcohol on temporary events notices “without cause for concern.”
The fire service, council public protection team and local councillor also had no objections.
The community council gave its support, but requested conditions to limit times proposed due to the impact on residents of Glannau Tegid and Trem y Ffridd near the rugby club.
The club had described a raft of measures to mitigate potential issues, including keeping windows closed to reduce noise.
It would also deal immediately with unsociable behaviour and operate Challenge 25, zero tolerance for drugs, threatening and criminal behaviour policies, and carry out regular risk assessments.
It was recommended by that the scheme be approved.
At a meeting of the Gwynedd central licensing sub committee, they considered the respondents’ comments and the applicant’s response to the concern and approved the bid.
A council spokesperson said: “At a meeting of the Gwynedd Central Licensing Sub Committee on Monday (11 November, 2024), members accepted the recommendation and granted an application for a premises licence for Bala Rugby Club.
“The licence will allow the sale of alcohol during games throughout the rugby season between September and May, with it being used mainly over the weekend.”