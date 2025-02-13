Improvements to paths near a school in Gwynedd are having a positive effect and enable more pupils and residents to walk and cycle in the area.
Following concerns about the safety of pupils in the Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn area of Bala over the years, Gwynedd Council secured £248,000 of funding from the Welsh Government's Safe Routes in Communities fund to improve active travel options near the school.
Councillor Craig ab Iago is Gwynedd Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment.
Commenting on the improvements, he said: “As a council, we’re committed to enabling more sustainable travel in our communities, and to make it easier for children and families to walk and cycle to and from school.
“This investment in Y Bala shows what can be achieved. With the scheme in place for some time now, safety has improved, and there are more active travel options outside the school.”
Bethan Emyr is the headteacher of Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn, a bilingual school for 3-18 year olds on Ffrydan Rd in Bala.
The headteacher notes that "the new lay-out has already had a significant positive impact”, adding: “Vehicles now leave the car park in a controlled and orderly manner, improving the safety of everyone in our school community.
"The addition of dedicated walking routes ensures that pupils can walk to school safely, promoting a healthier lifestyle and encouraging fewer parents to use cars to drop their children off at school.
"These changes have not only improved the safety of our pupils, staff and parents, but also encouraged a more environmentally friendly way of travelling to school."
The work near Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn has led to improving the cycling links around the school, making it easier and safer for pupils and their families to walk and cycle to and from school.
The plan involved close collaboration between Gwynedd Council and a number of stakeholders including Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn, the local member for the area, and the Bala and Penllyn Community Association as a landowner in the area. This close collaboration with all interested parties has enabled the creation of a new route to create a suitable connection to the back of the school.
Cllor Dilwyn Morgan, who represents Bala on Gwynedd Council, added: "This was a scheme that many had been keen to see for years, and it is very pleasing to see that the school is already seeing the benefit.
"It is an example of the positive work by Cyngor Gwynedd to facilitate opportunities for residents to be able to walk and cycle on local journeys whenever possible - and that for the benefit of personal health and well-being and to cut down on unnecessary carbon emissions."
Ysgol y Berwyn was first established as a free grammar school in the 1700’s. It was renamed Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn in September 2019, when a new 3-19-year-old school opened on site.
The council has also secured funding from the Welsh Government's Safe Routes in Communities fund for improving walking and cycling facilities near Ysgol Treferthyr, Criccieth and Ysgol Rhostryfan this year.