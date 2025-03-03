A PLANNING application to erect a single storey extension to the rear of the Pale Hall Hotel, Llandderfel, Y Bala, has been submitted to Gwynedd Council.
Members of the public may inspect copies of the application, the plans and other documents submitted on the council’s website. The details will be updated regularly including changes/ amendments, or you can contact the Planning Service to request alternative arrangements. The contact details are: Planning Service, Gwynedd Council, Ffordd y Cob, Pwllheli, Gwynedd LL53 5AA.
Call 01766 771000 or visit www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru.
Anyone wishing to make representations regarding the proposal/s, should do so, in writing, within 21 days from the start of the publicity date, to the Planning Manager, at the above address quoting the relevant application number.
Also in public notices this week, Gwynedd Council has made an order to temporarily stop vehicles using the unclassified road known as Pant, Tanygrisiau during excavation works on behalf of Scottish Power.
Unfortunately, there is no suitable alternative route, however access will be maintained for residents.
The order comes into effect today (3 March) and will continue in force for a period not exceeding one month or until the work which it is proposed to carry out on the road is completed, whichever is the earlier. At this stage it is anticipated that the work will be completed within approximately 19 days.