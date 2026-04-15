Bangor University’s Talk Design Live 2026 conference will take place on Friday, 24 April.
The event is for creative professionals, change makers and budding designers.
Design success relies on knowing what’s happening in the world and guest speakers will share, challenge, and inspire attendees, showing them how it’s done, how it influences lives and how good design process implemented with care, commitment and creativity drives emotional, cultural and behavioural change.
Speakers include Ben Diamant, Creative innovator, product manager and inventor of consumer goods, Richard Carter, The Toro Company, and Massimo Malavasi, Innovative Outdoor Products Ltd.
Brands include Aquapac, Carradice, UPSO, and Alpine Outfitters.
Will Osborn, Independent, ex-frog design, and former Bangor University students Jesikah Thomas, Silverlining Furniture, and Timothy Mueller, Lodgyslife, will also be there.
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