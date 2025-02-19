Around 200 jobs could be lost at Bangor University in a bid to fill a financial deficit of £15 million.
Plaid Cymru politicians in Gwynedd and Ynys Môn have reacted to the news, saying the implications of it will be catastrophic for constituents, many of whom are employed or who study at the university.
Siân Gwenllian MS (Arfon) who represents Bangor said: “A financial deficit on this scale is extremely worrying news, not only for the university’s staff and 10,000-strong student body, but for the wider community also.
“The University is a vital part of the local economy, employing around 2,000 staff, and any cuts are going to have a disastrous impact on my constituency.
“On a national level, Bangor University is celebrated for its Welsh-language provision, and its future is essential to the prosperity of our national language.”
Liz Saville Roberts MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, said: “As someone whose professional background is in the education sector, I’m all too aware that proper funding for our universities is a down-payment on our future; the future of our economy, our workforce, and wider society.
“The worth we put on education reflects our commitment to future generations, and if the Welsh Labour Government fails to come to the rescue of our universities, they are leaving those future generations down.”
Mabon ap Gwynfor MS for Dwyfor Meirionnydd said: “As a former student at Bangor, I personally know the value of the education I received there, its economic value, as well as its invaluable cultural worth.
“Furthermore, Bangor University’s historical significance, largely built through public contributions by ordinary quarrymen and farmers makes this announcement today all the more devastating.
“This community, all those years back, invested in a vision of a future where education for the masses would broaden our horizons. The Welsh Labour Government must now show the same commitment to investing in our people’s future.”
Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru and MS for Ynys Môn said: “Cuts at Bangor University should concern us all locally – it’s an institution that plays a key social and economic role, whilst a sustainable and vibrant University sector is vital to Wales’ wellbeing as a whole.
“With cuts announced at one institution after another, the crisis facing the sector is becoming ever clearer, and it’s frustrating that the Labour Welsh Government has failed to heed our calls for a new funding model.
“We’ve appealed to Ministers to engage with us in a cross-party exercise to review the current funding arrangements - the future of Higher Education in Wales is at stake.”
Commenting on Bangor’s situation, Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education, Natasha Asghar MS, said: “Labour’s National Insurance hike continues to heap pressure on industries across Wales and following the similar news from Cardiff University last month, it was inevitable these pressures would ripple across the higher education sector.
“With universities already grappling with a £100m deficit and Labour’s tuition fee increases making higher education less appealing for many young people, Labour’s funding cuts and tax hikes are now jeopardising the future of our institutions, their staff, and students.
“After 26 years of Labour failure in education, it’s clear that only the Welsh Conservatives have the solutions to fix these deep-rooted problems and secure a brighter future for Wales.”
Bangor University is holding a staff meeting today and won’t be commenting on the situation until after that.