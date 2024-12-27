The health board is piloting a service in south Gwynedd for people to access urgent medicines.
Betsi say they know accessing medicines during evenings and Sundays in south Gwynedd can be challenging when pharmacies are closed, so they will pilot the Pharmaself REMEDY machine at Dolgellau and Barmouth Community Hospital to make it easier to get medication.
People will call 111 to speak with the GP Out of Hours or NHS 111 Clinical Hub.
If medication is needed, a prescriber will release it remotely and a text with a pin code to collect the medicine from the REMEDY machine will be sent.
Although available to anyone in north Wales, there may be more suitable options closer to home.
Visit bcuhb.nhs.wales/services/where-do-i-go1/pharmacies/.