A Barmouth woman has spoken of her gratitude to police for supporting her baby group.
New mum Abii James established 'Barmouth Bump 2 Baby' in October 2024.
Speaking to the ‘Cambrian News’, she said: “Since starting the group, I have done two raffles to help raise funds to buy new toys and equipment for the group.
“Starting a new baby club can be challenging, and this funding will go a long way in helping us provide essential resources, toys and activities for families in the area.
“Just before Christmas, I was approached by two local PCSO's - Elliw Williams and Gill Williams - who wanted to nominate our group for the Police Commissioner’s Christmas donation and, to my surprise, we won!
“On behalf of our group, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the North Wales Police Commissioner for the generous donation, and a big thank you to the PCSOs for nominating us.
“Their support means so much and has already made a real difference in providing a welcoming and enriching environment for families in Barmouth.
“It is wonderful to see the community spirit and kindness that they bring, not only through their services but also through kind gestures like this.
“Their donation has allowed me to purchase new toys, equipment and decorations for the group, which has helped contribute towards putting on our very first birthday party for two of our babies that have just turned one, and will contribute towards many other future birthday parties.
“I'd also like to thank PCSO Elliw and Gill for coming to visit our group so that we could all personally thank them and have our photo taken.
“We appreciate their kindness and generosity and for all the hard work they do to keep our community safe and thriving.”