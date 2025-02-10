GWYNEDD Council will stop vehicles using New Street, Aberdovey and the road between it and Copperhill Street, during works to replace a gas pipe.
An alternative route is available.
Residents access will be maintained.
The order comes in on 27 February for a month or until the work, which is expected to take approximately 22 days, is complete.
GWYNEDD Council will stop vehicles using the unclassified road near the Roman Amphitheatre at Gellilydan during Openreach works.
An alternative route is available.
Access will be maintained for residents.
The order comes in on 24 February for one month or until the work, expected to take approximately 14 days, is completed.
AN application has been submitted to Gwynedd Council go erect a blue plaque on Aber House Stryd Fawr in Barmouth.
Members of the public may the application and make representations.
GWYNEDD Council will stop vehicles using Glanypwll Road, Tanygrisiau during excavation works on behalf of Scottish Power.
An alternative route is available.
Access will be maintained for residents.
The order comes in on 24 February for a month or until the work, expected to take 12 days, is complete.
Probate
CLIVE Alan Pritchett, late of 5 Ystad Castell Morfa, Harlech, who died on 7 October 2024