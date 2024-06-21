Barmouth Bowling Club opened at the end of March and qualifying matches for ladies, men’s and mixed singles knockout will be played throughout the season.
Fun matches have also been played including Town v Country (winners Country) & England v Wales (England winners) Ladies v Gents played on Saturday, 1 May, with the ladies victorious.
On Sunday, 26 May the club hosted a free ‘Have a Go Day’, when members of the public were invited to visit. Several people came to play, and enjoyable afternoon was had by all.
The first competition for the Bill Gaskell Centenary Shield was held. Ten members took part and the two finalists were Rose Martin and John Johnson. Pictured here is John with the winning shield.