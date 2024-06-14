A fantastic weekend of festivities in Barmouth started on Friday, 7 June with a carnival procession.
Led by Batala Bermo it included floats, costumes, members of the emergency services and lots of fun.
“It was great to see so many people make the effort to dress up, show up and join in,” said Barmouth Town Council.
The weekend’s events continued on Saturday with the music festival on the prom, overlooking the beach, with music from 11am-11pm.
The weather stayed fine, even the sunshine came out to play. Music from DJs and local bands entertained everyone and the evening closed with a bang and fireworks.
Sunday started grey and overcast but that didn’t stop the fun. A well-attended raft race saw a variety of (mainly) floating contraptions race from the beach, round the harbour and back. With both Barmouth and Criccieth RNLI in attendance as well as the coastguard and marshal on paddleboards, safety was taken as seriously as the competitive racing.
After the raft race came the tug of war, sandcastle and crabbing competitions, all supervised and kept in order by the mascots from the fire service and Gwynedd Maritime Department.
The winners of the tug of war were the coastguards, but they were given a run for their money by the mascots, who also took on the children’s team.
Other winners include:
Kids Category - Most imaginative costume - Callum Hanney D-Day camouflage
Best Costume - Alice in Wonderland by the Royal Hotel
Best Float - Warrior Women by Eden
Best Group - Peter Pan and the Pirates by the Yacht Club
Raft Race - Hawaii + 50
Sandcastle comp - Hayley Jocelyn
Crab fishing - We don’t know as they ran off to get their winning ice cream before we could catch them!
“But the real winners were all the community of Barmouth who came together and had a fantastic weekend.
“Thanks are due to so many people that it is impossible to list them all, you know who you are. Thank you!”