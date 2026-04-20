A Porthdinllaen pub is celebrating a “tasty” partnership spanning more than five decades.
The Tŷ Coch Inn teamed up with suppliers Harlech Foodservice in 1973, the same year electricity reached the remote site, transforming the business overnight and allowing the pub to serve proper hot meals for the very first time.
From those humble beginnings, the much-loved inn has grown into an international sensation attracting the likes of film star Demi Moore and former Prime Minister David Cameron.
In 2013 the Instagram-friendly hostelry was voted the third best beach bar in the world by travel website Cheapflights.co.uk and last year was named best pub in the UK for a seaside pint by online booking platform Enjoy Travel.
Brione MacMillan, who ran the pub with her late husband Cliff Webley before handing over control to their son Stuart, said hooking up with Harlech Foodservice and the availability of electricity to serve food “changed the face of the business”.
Brione said: “We have been at Tŷ Coch since 1968 and we went to Harlech Foodservice in 1973 when we got electricity.
“The first year we ran on Tilley lamps and candles, then after we functioned for a year we could afford to buy a very old and very old decrepit generator and that did the lights.
“Before getting electricity we used to sell pickled eggs, pickled cockles and mussels and the occasional pork pie - we had no refrigeration.
“It was only because we had electricity that we could start selling meals and that was the beginning of the relationship with Harlech Foodservice and their service has always been excellent.”
Brione has now handed the reins over to Stuart to run the pub but she still does the books and banking.
She also has a catering kitchen at her home where she helps prepare food to be served at the pub.
Stuart, 47, who has lived in the pub all his life, praised Harlech Foodservice for the service it provides.
“The relationship with Harlech has been going for a long time and that is because Harlech’s service is fantastic, their delivery drivers are great and very friendly, their reps are friendly and they provide great products,” he said.
Harlech Foodservice Territory Account Manager Chris Carr said: “The location is obviously absolutely terrific but the people at the pub are fantastic too.
“It has a brilliant reputation as a pub for locals too, it is not just a hotspot for tourists and social media influencers.
“Locals come down and enjoy it, the community in Nefyn is superb and the pub brings it all together.
“To have such a long-standing relationship is absolutely wonderful.
“We’re very proud such an iconic pub is probably our longest-standing customer and we’re looking forward to carry on our tasty partnership over the next half century.”
The Tŷ Coch Inn is one of many long-standing customers Harlech Foodservice has on its books.
It has enjoyed rapid expansion in recent years and has added new hubs in Carmarthen, Caerphilly and Telford to its long-established centres in Criccieth and Chester.
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