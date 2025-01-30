A 48-year-old man has been jailed for shoplifting in Barmouth.
Kenneth Adam Hyde, of Barmouth Promenade, appeared at Caernarfon Magistrates Court on 28 January after admitting to theft.
On 23 January, Hyde stole £56 worth of items from Co-op.
He was arrested after being identified on CCTV.
Hyde, who was in breach of license conditions at the time of the offence, was jailed for two weeks for shoplifting and ordered to carry out the remainder of his license period until December next year.
He must now remain in prison until his license expires, lasting until 20 December 2026.
District Inspector Iwan Jones said: “Retail theft is not a ‘victimless crime’ and has a genuine impact on the businesses and staff affected by it.”