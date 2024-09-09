A missing teenager has been found hiding behind a bin.
North Wales Police said the missing teen was spotted by a police sergeant who was on his way to a meeting.
A police spokesperson said: “Whilst on route to a meeting in Barmouth, Sgt Barlow was made aware of a missing teenager who had run way from home.
“As he was on the e-bike he was able to swiftly check the Mawddach Trail and Barmouth Bridge.
“Knowing that the train was due at Barmouth train station and with the support from school liaison officer Sion, who was also in the area, the teenager was located hiding behind a bin on the station.
“The teenager was safely returned and Sgt Barlow attended his meeting as planned.”