Gwynedd is proving popular with filmmakers, as the return of hit TV series ‘House of the Dragon’ shows.
With its broad beaches, Barmouth has made an appearance in the show. Following the release of the second season, Creative Wales is celebrating the ancient and stunning north Wales locations attracting major film and television productions to the region.
The second season of the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel features scenes from a host of north Wales beauty spots including Gwynedd, Anglesey and Conwy, and will shine a light on the coastlines, beaches, islands and landscapes that make north Wales a must-visit destination.
With Creative Wales’s support, various locations double for The Vale, the Riverlands and Dragonstone in the latest series, including two old Welsh quarries being used as exteriors for Dragonstone and Harrenhal castles.
Filming in north Wales not only puts a spotlight on the region; it also creates opportunities and jobs for local people. With Creative Wales’ support, ‘House of the Dragon’ alone created 250 jobs in the region.
Creative Wales is a Welsh Government agency established in 2020 to support the creative industries in Wales across screen, animation, and games sectors.
Joedi Langley, Head of Sector Development at Creative Wales, said: “The second season ‘House of the Dragon’ includes stunning scenes filmed in locations across north Wales, including Gwynedd.
“I’m confident these productions chose north Wales because of the region’s choice of diverse, stunning landscapes, from Snowdonia National Park to the coastline and ancient castles, not to mention world-class studio space and talented crew.
“We’ve attracted some major players in recent years, including Sky, HBO and Netflix, which are all helping to grow Wales’ reputation as a first-class filming location and tourist destination. Creative Wales is committed to driving the development of the Film and TV industry in Wales, by offering funding support to production companies looking to locate in Wales, and funding skills and talent opportunities that both nurture young talent and upskill working professionals.”
Ed Talfan, Creative Director of Severn Screen says: “North Wales is a dream location for film and television projects. Dramatic landscapes abound – from the rugged beauty of Eryri to the sweeping coastlines, the region has everything. We spent three years making the series HIDDEN/CRAITH – and shot in locations across the north. The landscape played such an integral part in creating a real sense of place throughout the series. It really is a very special place.”