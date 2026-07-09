After losing his leg in a life changing accident as a teenager, Abersoch’s Llywelyn Williams found solace in the ocean.
Surfing played a pivotal role in his recovery, helping him rebuild his life and propelling him to the pinnacle of his sport: winning four consecutive Para Surfing World Championships. Now sitting on top of the adaptive surfing world, Llywelyn faces the ultimate test: staying there.
A BBC documentary on Monday, 20 July follows him as he launches his 2026 season in Australia, the place he travelled to after his accident, where he rediscovered himself and found a new direction through surfing.
This episode forms part of the Our Lives series on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
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