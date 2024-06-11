Barmouth lifeboat launched at 9.40pm on Monday, 10 June to help a vulnerable person near the green buoy sewer outfall. A crew of four made good speed to the scene and initially stood by as safety cover whilst they assessed the situation.
When the casualty got into difficulties in the water the lifeboat crew swiftly recovered them and returned them to the shore where they were handed into the care of the coastguard rescue team and North Wales Police.
The crew returned to the boathouse where the lifeboat was refuelled and readied for service at 10.45pm.
The volunteer crew of ALB Ella Larsen also gathered in the boathouse as they were tasked by HM Coastguard for immediate readiness to launch if required.