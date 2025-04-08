A paddleboarder has been rescued after being blown out to sea.
Whilst out on exercise on 6 April, Barmouth RNLI decided to return to the boathouse due to increasing winds but were tasked by HM Coasgtguard to reports of a paddleboarder in difficulty.
Arriving at the scene 100 metres off the main beach in front of the boathouse, the volunteer crew recovered the paddleboarder from the water and returned the casualty and their board safely to shore, offering advice about offshore winds and inflatables.
The casualty said they knew it was windy but as they could see the sea bed they thought they could walk back in if it got too much. However, after stepping on the board, the wind took them straight out to sea and after just 10 seconds they couldn’t see the sea bed any more.
The wind was too strong to paddle back to shore, so they tried to swim. The casualty found they were too tired to swim so clung to the board until help arrived.
Helm Daryl James said: “This is a timely reminder to anyone thinking of entering the water with inflatables or paddleboards to consider a number of factors.
“Firstly check there is not an offshore wind which inevitably will blow you out to sea. Ensure you are properly equipped with a lifejacket or buoyancy aid and means of communication for assistance if required, such as a phone or radio in a waterproof bag. Fortunately on this occasion a friend was able to raise an alarm.
“Also, should you have the misfortune to be carried out to sea then it is best to stay with your craft as it will be much easier to locate by the lifeboat or coastguard crew.”
If you see anyone in difficulty at the coast, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.