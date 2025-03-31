A Gwynedd woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage and suspicion of threats to kill.
North Wales Police officers from Gwynedd South said the woman kicked a police officer.
An NWP spokesperson said on social media: “A female from the Barmouth area was arrested on suspicion of attempt criminal damage and on suspicion of threats to kill on the morning of Wednesday 26th of March.
“She has been conveyed to Caernarfon Custody where the investigation is ongoing.
“As part of the arrest the suspect kicked the police officer; thankfully no injuries sustained by the officer.
“No person should be assaulted owing to the work they do and we will robustly deal with such behaviour.”