Barmouth firework display will take place on Saturday, 2 November.
The Barmouth Community Bonfire and Firework Display group said, weather permitting, the evening starts at 6pm with live music, a bonfire and a firework display scheduled for the night.
The organisers have thanked their supporters for donating funds to the firework night.
“November is a quiet month in Barmouth and this event brings in the visitors for the weekend and helps our little town, especially all the hotels and B&B’s,” an event organiser explained.