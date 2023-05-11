A new fundraising event has raised £2,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance.
The four-mile one way beach race from Tywyn to Aberdyfi took place on Saturday, 29 April and saw entrants running or walking the distance at their leisure - some in fancy dress.
The Slip to The Brit Beach Trip started on the Victorian Slipway Pub on the seafront in Tywyn and finished at The Britannia Inn, Aberdyfi, and avoided the road completely.
The event was filmed by for social media, and the video has been shared here with the Cambrian News.
Julian Evans, a professional actor based in Llwyngwril, has been volunteering with the Air Ambulance since moving to the area in 2021.
He attended the event with a collection bucket and said before it: “It’s always brilliant to be involved with events to raise funds for the Welsh Air Ambulance. Their work is so vital for all of us who live in the area.”
Seona Loveman, who, together with her husband Gary owns the Britannia Inn, said: "The day went really well, such a good atmosphere and we raised nearly £2,000, a great start for making it an annual event, and, I have to say, the Wales Air Ambulance and their volunteers could not have been more helpful."