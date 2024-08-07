Betsi Cadwaladr’s Covid-19 spring booster campaign has come to an end, with 64,322 of the most vulnerable people in north Wales taking the vaccine
83.1 per cent of eligible people in the area have topped up their immune system by receiving a booster since the campaign began in April 2024 – exceeding Welsh Government’s target of 75 per cent.
Eligible groups include 75-year-olds and above, residents in care homes for older adults, and immunosuppressed adults and children aged six months and over.
National figures show Betsi was the second best-performing health board in Wales during the spring campaign. Only Powys delivered boosters to a higher proportion of the population.
Betsi vaccination teams delivered more than 15,000 more boosters than any other health board, and have now given a total of more than 2.3 million since the Covid-19 programme began in December 2020.
A health board spokesperson thanked those who had the spring booster, the partners across north Wales, and the dozens of venues they worked with to deliver vaccination clinics across the region.
People at highest risk from the virus can still have the booster.
Betsi are planning the next stage of the vaccination campaign, which should begin later this year.