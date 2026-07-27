Thirty-one museums, libraries and archive projects across Wales will receive part of a £5.28million funding boost to improve access to culture, protect collections and modernise facilities for communities.
Projects receiving money include Ceredigion Museum’s Display Infrastructure Improvement Project, Ceredigion Archives’ Combatting Climate Change through Archives Climate Control and CARAD Community Arts Rhayader and District’s TimeScape Rhayader project to prioritise care for the buildings, collections and stories of our shared heritage.
MOMA Machynlleth will receive funds to make environmental efficiency improvements.
Gwynedd’s Lloyd George museum and Caernarfon Living Library’s Library Transformation Project have also been included.
Powys Council’s Opening up Powys: Culture, Collections and Communities project will also also receive money.
The funding was announced by the Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan.
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