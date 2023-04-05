A group of bikers from the Llŷn are getting ready to raise more funds with their 13th fundraising event.
The Beicwyr Llŷn Bikers ride out will take place on Sunday, 23 April.
This year’s event will raise money for Gafael Llaw, supporting children and young people with cancer in Gwynedd and Anglesey.
The ride out will once again start from Y Maes in Pwllheli.
“We will be holding a motorbike ride around the county of Gwynedd and we hope to add to our amazing total of £61,500 raised over the last 12 years for other good causes, said Eifion Roberts, chairperson of Beicwyr Llŷn Bikers Motorcycle Club.
Last year’s event saw the bikers from the Llŷn Peninsula hand over a cheque for £5,000 to the local Blood Bikes charity. On 2 April, 95 bikers took part in the now annual fundraising motorbike run around Gwynedd.
This year the bikers want to support Gafael Llaw.
All the money raised by the charity goes directly towards improving the facilities and services for children with cancer. They provide direct support for Dewi Ward in Ysbyty Gwynedd, with significant contributions already made to upgrade cubicles on the ward, as well as general facilities such as the outside play area and assessment rooms.
The charity also supports Alder Hey in Liverpool so that high quality facilities and services will be available for those children from the Gwynedd and Anglesey area staying in the hospital.
The riders will set off from Y Maes, Pwllheli, at 11am on Sunday, 23 April. Organisers intend to have lunch at 1pm at the Snowdonia Parc Inn, Waunfawr. The run is expected to conclude at Plas Heli Sailing Club at around 3.45pm.
Mileage is expected to be around 100 miles with stops along the way.
Gwion Prys Motorcycles Pant Glas have sponsored the ride, and collecting tins, donation forms are posters are available for the event. If you would like any of these, contact Beicwyr Llŷn Bikers on Facebook, or call or email Eifion on 07814 992459 or [email protected]btinternet.com