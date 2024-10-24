Just after midday on 19 October police were called to an incident in Blaenau Ffestiniog.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of domestic-related assault, threats to damage property, obstructing an officer and also assaulting an emergency worker.
A police spokesperson said: “He has been bailed for charging advice by the Crown Prosecution Service and is prevented from contacting the victim.
“The officer is safe and well.
“We are committed to preventing domestic abuse and will use all available powers to do so.”