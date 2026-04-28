The James Barney Foundation, a charity created in loving memory of James, is a cause close to Anthony and Donna’s hearts, and it has donated thousands of pounds to good causes, but Anthony said it is difficult to get people to donate so they end up raising much of the money they donate themselves. In 2025, the couple spent seven days cycling 423 kilometres from Cannes in France to Pisa, Italy, raising nearly £16,000. The money enabled seven young dancers and singers to go on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Patagonia later that year.