Liz Saville Roberts MP is the keynote speaker at ‘Stay. You Matter’, raising awareness of suicide and self harm.
On 10 October - World Mental Health Day - Tan Y Maen Wellbeing Centre host this free event for all, highlighting local help and support for anyone in despair, worried for someone, or suffering the after effects of this trauma.
Have refreshments at the centre (10am) before the main event at St David’s Church Hall, Blaenau Ffestiniog.
Papyrus, Samaritans Cymru and health board talks start at 11am, with music from Tan Y Maen Ukulele Group, an art workshop, locals sharing suicide experiences and Lo-Fi Jones and folk singer, Worldwide Welshman to follow.