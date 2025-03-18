A gorse fire in Blaenau Ffestiniog has affected one hectare of land.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called out to the gorse fire at 6.30pm on Sunday, 16 March.
“Multiple crews attended the incident which involved a hectare of gorse,” a service spokesperson said.
“The fire was under control by 00:30 on Monday 17th March.”
They added: “If you intend to undertake a controlled burn, please contact North Wales Fire and Rescue Service on 01931 522 006 to notify us.
“We’d encourage everyone to heed our appeals to be ‘Wildfire Wise’.
“Our #WildFireWise campaign aims to educate individuals on the best practices for avoiding and preventing wildfires in Wales.”