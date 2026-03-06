A North Wales law firm has hired a senior commercial property expert from Blaenau Ffestiniog after a post-pandemic surge in demand for business premises.
Swayne Johnson has recruited Geraint Williams as a senior associate in its commercial property team.
Geraint, 34, has previously worked in the public and private sectors, including spells with housing association Clwyd Alyn and Gwynedd Council.
He will work alongside Swayne Johnson director Llyr Williams to increase capacity in the department.
Llyr said: “Everyone was wondering what effect Covid would have on business confidence but in our experience it’s just become busier and busier in commercial property.
“We have been looking to expand and Geraint has come along at the right time. His work history was exactly what we were looking for and he brings added depth to what we can offer.”
Geraint said: “Business property law was something that just clicked with me when I was in university and I really enjoy it.
“There’s a lot of satisfaction in helping a business grow by taking on newer or bigger premises and knowing that you are playing a part in that expansion which can mean new job opportunities here in North Wales.
“At home in Blaenau Ffestiniog I’ve been involved with the community enterprise group Antur Stiniog for 10 years where I’ve been using my skills and gaining valuable experience in their work to regenerate the high street.
“We’re trying to buck the trend of decline and have bought two derelict properties in the town centre which we are developing as new shops with flats above for local people.
“It’s a long-term project but it’s heading in the right direction and it’s good to be involved in something that is bringing life, work and accommodation opportunities to the town.”
