The UK CanSat competition organised by the UK’s European Space Education Resources Office (ESERO-UK), powered by STEM Learning and supported by the European Space Agency (ESA), provides students aged 14-19 with the opportunity to have practical experience working on a small-scale space project. Teams must design and build their own mini satellite within the dimensions of a drinks can, that must include all major subsystems found in a satellite (such as power, sensors and a communication system). The satellites are launched to an altitude of around 300m on mini rockets at regional launches around the UK. The regional launch events give every participating team the opportunity to launch their CanSats.