Snowdonia Space Centre will once again host the Welsh regional finals of the annual UKROC (UK Youth Rocketry Challenge) alongside the CanSat competition.
UKROC on 26 and 27 March will see teams of students aged 11-18 from secondary schools, colleges, educational institutions, and youth groups across Wales compete against one another in the design, build, and launch of a model rocket carrying a fragile payload. Rockets must reach a target altitude and flight duration while meeting specific rules.
Organised by ADS, the UK’s aerospace, defence, security, and space trade association, and now in its 20th year, UKROC is a great way to engage the next generation of engineers with practical experience of building and executing complex missions.
The UK CanSat competition organised by the UK’s European Space Education Resources Office (ESERO-UK), powered by STEM Learning and supported by the European Space Agency (ESA), provides students aged 14-19 with the opportunity to have practical experience working on a small-scale space project. Teams must design and build their own mini satellite within the dimensions of a drinks can, that must include all major subsystems found in a satellite (such as power, sensors and a communication system). The satellites are launched to an altitude of around 300m on mini rockets at regional launches around the UK. The regional launch events give every participating team the opportunity to launch their CanSats.
Jeremy Howitt from Snowdonia Aerospace Centre said: “Initiatives such as UKROC and CANSAT are powerful tools to spark an interest in STEM and inspire more young people to engage in a career in the growing space industry. We’re thrilled to once again hold the competitions at the Snowdonia Space Centre and we wish all competitors the very best of luck.”
Tom Lyons, Manager, ESERO-UK added: "The Welsh regional CanSat launches showcase the creativity and technical skill of young people across the region. Supported and endorsed by European Space Agency, these hands-on challenges give students invaluable experience in teamwork and systems engineering. We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Snowdonia Space Centre in providing such an inspiring launch environment.”
The regional CanSat finalists are determined based on their report submissions and will then go through to the National Final which will be held at the National STEM Learning Centre in York.
The winner of the UKROC National Final will progress to the UK National Final in June. The winner of the final will go on to compete against teams from all over the World at the International Final taking place at Farnborough Airshow 2026.
To find out more about CanSat visit: https://www.stem.org.uk/esero/secondary/competitions-and-challenges/cansat.
Snowdonia Space Centre offers 7,000km² of dedicated airspace over Cardigan Bay for rocket testing, near-space flights, microgravity research, re-entry trials, and payload recovery. Facilities include a clean room for microsatellite testing, a rocket engine test stand, and a 20-seat classroom with mission control suite for practical training and launch experience.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.