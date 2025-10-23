Body cameras and drones are keeping people safe in Barmouth.
A Barmouth Harbour Consultative Committee meeting on 21 October heard officers are required to wear cameras following abuse.
Senior Harbour Master Daniel Cartwright said the cameras are not always recording but officers can press a button to capture the previous 30 seconds.
“They have become a vital part of our PPE and have reduced the amount of abusive behaviour we have received,” he said.
“It was a particularly bad year in 2024, we had quite a number of incidents across the beaches and harbours, however in 2025, with the implementation of the cameras, it has reduced. They help calm situations down quite quickly, which is fantastic.
“We have staff all along the coast, the last thing we want is for them to receive abusive behaviour.
“There had been customers going across, from the Fairbourne area that had been particularly unkind not only to staff but to other people in the harbour.
“So, having a record on camera is ideal. We will continue to use the cameras and continue to monitor them, and note any incidences that come in.”
Drones have been useful too, particularly in locating lost children.
There are four drones at the service’s disposal with a fifth planned.
Barmouth harbour master Kane Triggs said Barmouth’s drone had “been used lots this year,” adding: “We use the drone during events to take photos, and it allows us to give feedback on how they have been set up.
“We have used it to locate missing children. It is really useful when looking for a bright colour, it’s easy to pick out using the photo on the remote control, to see what you are looking for.”
Maritime service manager Bryn Pritchard Jones said drones have also been used to see if pollution has spread.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.