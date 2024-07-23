A dedicated daughter braved torrential rain and gale-force winds to complete a gruelling month-long challenge to fundraise for a cause close to her heart.
Janet Knight completed the challenge posed by Alzheimer's Research UK to walk a mile each day for a month, having looked after both parents who had Alzheimer's over the past 26 years.
The 71-year-old, who has lived in Llanfair near Harlech for nearly 35 years, easily accomplished the task; tracking software on her phone showed she walked more than 100 miles.
Janet, a former accounts clerk at the Metcalfe's Catering Equipment factory in Blaenau Ffestiniog, said she was keen to help Alzheimer's Research after her father, Donald Estcourt, died aged 95 from the condition last October.
The retired dental technician had been a much-loved resident at Pendine Park’s Bryn Seiont Newydd care home.
"My dad spent four happy years at Bryn Seiont Newydd. He loved the activities, especially the sing-alongs in his lounge and in the music room, and he had the very best of care," she said.
Since his death Janet has remained in touch with staff and residents there and has donated a bench to the complex. A plaque in memory of Donald has been placed on the bench.
For the challenge, Janet walked a variety of routes including one from her home to the beach at Llandanwg, a round trip of about four miles, or around Shell Island near Llanbedr.
She said: "I walked for the family. My mum, Pamela, and my husband Richard's mum and dad and my brother-in-law’s dad all passed away with Alzheimer's. It's a terrible disease.
"It was a challenge to walk a mile a day because it never stopped raining.
“My penultimate walk was up and down our hill twice to achieve the mile and I was soaked!
"But I did it and according to my Strava feed I actually walked 100 miles and that was a huge achievement."
Alzheimer's Research UK challenged people to walk, run, cycle or swim and aim to raise £100 for vital research in the search for a cure.
Janet raised £252, more than double the Alzheimer's Research UK's target, but it was just as important for her to raise awareness of Alzheimer's.
"When I went with my father to Ysbyty Gwynedd they told me doctors had known about Alzheimer's since 1912 but it's remained a hidden condition for so long. I wanted to raise awareness and help people understand that help and support is available to help those living with it and, just as importantly, those who live with them and care for them," she said.
Janet's mother, Pamela, died from Alzheimer's in 2021 during the pandemic, and carers couldn't make regular visits.
"I was on my own. The district nurse visited and the help I got from the Alzheimer's Society was amazing. They were so helpful. They would call regularly and see how I was doing and if they could do anything for me. I wouldn't have been able to cope without their help," she said.