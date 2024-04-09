A Blaenau Ffestiniog man who targeted vulnerable females in the Colwyn Bay area has been sentenced to 12 years 8 months.
Gareth Druce, 33, of Church Street, was found guilty of rape at Caernarfon Crown Court in relation to an incident from 2022, having earlier pleaded guilty to a sexual assault from 2021.
Druce will also remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely, has been issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and an extended period on licence of four years.
Both victims were unknown to Druce, who preyed on their vulnerabilities in planned and targeted sexual attacks.
DC Marc Jones said: “I recognise the courage and bravery displayed by the victims in this case. Both women have shown resilience and strength throughout the process, and I hope following today’s sentencing they can move forward in their lives.
"I also recognise and thank the continued support provided to the victims from dedicated sexual offence liaison officers and partner agencies, which has been invaluable.”
He said North Wales Police are committed to pursuing the most violent and dangerous of offenders against women and girls, and encourages anyone subjected to such abuse to contact us.
“You will be believed, and your information treated in the utmost confidence.”