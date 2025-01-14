A Blaenau Ffestiniog man will feature in S4C’s new reality dating series, Amour & Mynydd.
As it reaches its halfway point, things are set to shake up further when two more singletons join the group at the chalet in the French Alps.
30-year-old Nicola, a call centre officer from Llanrwst, and Sion, a 29-year-old restaurant and pub manager from Blaenau Ffestiniog make a surprise arrival to heat things up in the programme on 15 January.
The two will join the eight who are living together in the chalet for a period of 10 days, with the aim of finding love. Guided by hosts Elin Fflur and Gwil Thomas, who oversee the chalet, they will get to support each other through a variety of unforgettable experiences - and perhaps discover more about themselves along the way.
Nicola, who lives on her own in Llanrwst and describes herself as "thirty and flirty," has had her fair share of first dates:
"I’ve been on 51 first dates," says Nicola. "I keep a list with everyone’s names, and they all have nicknames too. There’s Sion Cataract, Andy Flint (because Andy’s from Flint), Dan Rope – because Dan Rope wanted to tie me up...
"I want to meet someone who’s funny, kind and with a good sense of humour, because I love banter."
Sion, who lives in Blaenau Ffestiniog, has a "pretty good dating history," but there’s a bit of mystery to his past.
"It’s been about the experience, the laughs, and the chat. But I’ve done some questionable things because I’ve been thinking with things other than my head!
"I’d like to meet someone who makes me laugh and someone who’s not afraid to try new things; a new challenge."
The two first episodes and after-show vodcasts are available on demand.