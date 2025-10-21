On Friday 10 October hundreds of hardcore swimmers took the plunge into the estuary, the final wild swim event of the year for Level Water.
Beginning on Barmouth beach, the route sweeps under the iconic railway bridge before carrying the swimmers upstream on the fast-flowing incoming tide.
The end of the swim, which takes people between one and two hours to complete, finishes at the George III pub in Penmaenpool, where the swimmers were rewarded with hot chocolates and a fire pit.
A Level Water spokesperson said: “Last Friday 10 October, we wrapped up our final swim of the year — the Hurly Burly in North Wales — and what an incredible way to finish!
“It also happened to be World Mental Health Day, and the joy that surrounded us will carry us all through the winter months.
“What we love most about summer is seeing all the wonderful humans who bring our swims to life — every splash, smile, and cheer makes a difference.
“Thanks to your energy, thousands of children with disabilities can stay active and experience the same joy in the water.
“Every penny of profit and fundraising from our events goes directly towards providing swimming lessons for children who wouldn’t otherwise have access.
“A huge thank you to everyone who swam with us this summer — and to our amazing partners in local councils, businesses, and brand sponsors for your ongoing support.”
Level Water aims to kickstart a love of swimming in children with disabilities by offering accessible opportunities.
Tickets are already available for next year’s Hurly Burly. Sign up at https://www.levelwater.org/hurlyburly
