The body of a man has been found in a river in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police said the body of the local man was found in Caernarfon on Sunday, 15 December.
The police spokesperson said: “At around 1.40pm on Sunday December 15th, emergency services were called to the River Seiont where a body of a 60-year-old local man was recovered from the water.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.
“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family who are being supported by officers.”